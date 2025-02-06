We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI - Free Report) closed at $13.83, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 25.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Rigetti Computing, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.4 million, indicating a 28.99% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Rigetti Computing, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
