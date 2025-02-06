We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) standing at $6.71, reflecting a +0.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 51.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.56 million, up 2.86% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 75.16% lower. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.02 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.