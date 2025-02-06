We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $4.30, indicating a -1.6% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.71%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.
The company's stock has dropped by 7.81% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.24, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.19% lower within the past month. As of now, Humacyte, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.