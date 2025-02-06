Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Aflac (AFL) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Aflac (AFL - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.31 billion, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.56, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62, the EPS surprise was -3.70%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan: 66.5% compared to the 66.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S. 40.3% compared to the 39.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S. 46.3% versus 46.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan: 20.8% versus 20.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S. $1.67 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan: $2.36 billion versus $2.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Total net earned premiums: $1.44 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Other income: $8 million compared to the $7.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income (loss): $24 million compared to the $33.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $1.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $962.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.
  • Revenues- Total net earned premiums: $3.33 billion compared to the $3.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other: $284 million versus $236 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +273.7% change.
Shares of Aflac have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

