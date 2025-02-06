Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, UDR (UDR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, UDR (UDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $420.44 million, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UDR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Physical Occupancy: 96.6% versus 96.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Rental income: $420.44 million versus $419.14 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Revenue- Joint venture management and other fees: $2.29 million compared to the $2.05 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.02 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $0.06.
View all Key Company Metrics for UDR here>>>

Shares of UDR have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (UDR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise