Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Qiagen (QGEN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Qiagen (QGEN - Free Report) reported $521.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $520.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was -1.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qiagen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- NeuMoDx: $9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.2%.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QIAstat-Dx: $32 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.1%.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QuantiFERON: $116 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Other: $15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%.
  • Sales by Product Groups- PCR / Nucleic acid amplification: $82 million compared to the $82.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Genomics / NGS: $66 million compared to the $60.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions: $196 million versus $194.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Sample technologies: $162 million versus $163.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- Other: $40 million versus $42.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Qiagen here>>>

Shares of Qiagen have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise