Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Align Technology (ALGN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $995.22 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.44, compared to $2.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $997.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43, the EPS surprise was +0.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Align Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clear Aligner Shipments: 629 versus 623 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services: $200.93 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $199.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.
  • Net revenues- Total Clear Aligner: $794.29 million compared to the $801.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Align Technology here>>>

Shares of Align Technology have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise