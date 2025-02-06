Back to top

Tenable (TENB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Tenable (TENB - Free Report) reported revenue of $235.73 million, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $231.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +20.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tenable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Calculated Current Billings: $302.16 million versus $295.71 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $215.93 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $212.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $7.97 million compared to the $6.94 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Perpetual license and maintenance: $11.83 million versus $11.89 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
Shares of Tenable have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

