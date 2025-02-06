Back to top

Corpay (CPAY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $5.36 for the same period compares to $4.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.33, the EPS surprise was +0.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Corpay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Lodging Payments - Room nights: 10.6 million versus 8.9 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Spend volume - Corporate Payments: 47.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 44.01 million.
  • Revenues, net per room night - Lodging Payments: $11.39 versus $13.32 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues, net per transaction- Vehicle Payments: $2.40 compared to the $2.26 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue, net per spend - Corporate Payments: $0.72 compared to the $0.76 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other - Revenues, net per transaction: $0.14 versus $0.15 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other - Transactions: 488.9 million versus 472.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Corporate Payments: $346.19 million compared to the $337.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Vehicle Payments: $497.66 million compared to the $523.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Other Payments: $69.69 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Revenues- Lodging Payments: $120.89 million versus $119.31 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
  • Operating income- Corporate Payments: $136.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $146.38 million.
Shares of Corpay have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

