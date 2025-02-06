Back to top

News Corp. (NWSA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, News Corp. (NWSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.24 billion, down 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how News Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones: $600 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $611.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing: $595 million versus $575 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services: $473 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $468.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
  • Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media: $570 million compared to the $542.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • EBITDA- Dow Jones: $174 million versus $171 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- News Media: $74 million versus $48.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- Other: -$56 million versus -$53.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- Book Publishing: $101 million versus $92.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- Digital Real Estate Services: $185 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.98 million.
Shares of News Corp. have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

