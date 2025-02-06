Back to top

EnerSys (ENS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) reported revenue of $906.2 million, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.12, compared to $2.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $934.56 million, representing a surprise of -3.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EnerSys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty: $155.20 million compared to the $152.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Motive Power: $358.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $377.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Net Sales- Energy Systems: $389.20 million versus $409.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Operating Earnings- Energy Systems: $19.20 million versus $28.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings- Motive Power: $51.50 million versus $54.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings- Specialty: $4.20 million compared to the $10.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of EnerSys have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

