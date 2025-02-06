Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Envista (NVST) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Envista (NVST - Free Report) reported revenue of $652.9 million, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $645.87 million, representing a surprise of +1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Envista performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Equipment & Consumables: $242 million compared to the $232.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies: $410.90 million versus $413.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Equipment & Consumables: $60.90 million versus $45.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Specialty Products & Technologies: $47.40 million compared to the $52.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Envista have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

