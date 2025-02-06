Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Phibro (PAHC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $309.3 million, up 23.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298.7 million, representing a surprise of +3.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by Region- United States: $184.44 million compared to the $180.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific: $19.56 million versus $18.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.
  • Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $32.59 million versus $39.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada: $72.67 million compared to the $75.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Animal Health: $229.42 million versus $221.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition: $63.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines: $33.17 million compared to the $35.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other: $150.34 million versus $143.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional specialties: $45.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.
  • Net Sales- Performance Products: $16.59 million versus $16.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health: $58.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.55 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$17.60 million versus -$18.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Phibro here>>>

Shares of Phibro have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

