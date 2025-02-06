Back to top

Steris (STE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Steris (STE - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.32, compared to $2.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Steris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Healthcare: $976.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $983.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables: $358.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $356.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
  • Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment: $254.80 million versus $285.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
  • Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service: $363.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $341.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences: $136.38 million versus $141.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
  • Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST): $258.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences- Service: $36.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment: $31.06 million versus $28.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.7% change.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables: $68.68 million versus $78.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare: $246.92 million compared to the $231.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$100.84 million compared to the -$86.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income / (loss)- Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST): $115.76 million versus $112.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Steris have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

