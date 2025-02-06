Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Regal Rexnord (RRX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Regal Rexnord (RRX - Free Report) reported $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.2%. EPS of $2.34 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46, the EPS surprise was -4.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regal Rexnord performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Automation & Motion Control (AMC): $409.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $400.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Revenues- Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS): $635 million versus $648 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
  • Revenues- Power Efficiency Solutions (PES): $416.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $438 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS): $165.30 million versus $169 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Automation & Motion Control (AMC): $88.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Power Efficiency Solutions (PES): $63.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Regal Rexnord here>>>

Shares of Regal Rexnord have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise