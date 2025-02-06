Back to top

Crown (CCK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Crown Holdings (CCK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.9 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.59, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 billion, representing a surprise of -0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Crown performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • External Sales- Americas Beverage: $1.33 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • External Sales- European Beverage: $456 million compared to the $453.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
  • External Sales- Transit Packaging: $511 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $516.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.
  • External Sales- Other segments: $303 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $299.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.
  • External Sales- Asia Pacific: $308 million versus $306.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
  • Segment Income- Americas Beverage: $275 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $256.84 million.
  • Segment Income- European Beverage: $51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.03 million.
  • Segment Income- Transit Packaging: $59 million compared to the $70.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Income- Other segments: $33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.45 million.
  • Segment Income- Corporate and other: -$38 million compared to the -$39.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Income- Asia Pacific: $48 million compared to the $49.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Crown have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

