Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Rexford Industrial (REXR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Rexford Industrial (REXR - Free Report) reported $242.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $243.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rexford Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $239.74 million compared to the $239.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Management and leasing services: $0.17 million versus $0.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Revenues- Interest income: $2.99 million compared to the $3.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.27 compared to the $0.27 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Rexford Industrial here>>>

Shares of Rexford Industrial have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise