Compared to Estimates, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) reported $279.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. EPS of $0.74 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +1.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Omega Healthcare Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $230.81 million compared to the $232.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Real estate loans interest income: $33.48 million versus $34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.3% change.
  • Revenues- Miscellaneous income: $0.74 million compared to the $0.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +270.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Real estate tax and ground lease income: $4.38 million compared to the $3.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Non-real estate loans interest income: $9.91 million compared to the $6.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +61.8% year over year.
  • Diluted- Net income (loss): $0.41 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.43.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

