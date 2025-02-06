Back to top

Compared to Estimates, BrightView (BV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) reported revenue of $599.2 million, down 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $618.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BrightView performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance Services: $409.30 million versus $425 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.
  • Revenue- Development Services: $191.80 million versus $195.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Snow Removal Services: $32.40 million compared to the $36.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services: $376.90 million compared to the $388.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$1.90 million compared to the -$1.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +90% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services: $17.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services: $34.60 million compared to the $32.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of BrightView have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

