Compared to Estimates, Globe Life (GL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Globe Life (GL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.46 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.14, compared to $2.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.10, the EPS surprise was +1.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Globe Life performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total premium: $1.18 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Revenue- Net investment income: $282.45 million compared to the $290.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Life premium: $822.96 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $829.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Revenue- Health premium: $358.31 million versus $358.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.
  • Revenue- Other income (loss): $0.16 million compared to the $0.10 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - Other: $32.22 million compared to the $31.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - Liberty National: $33.65 million versus $34.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - Direct to Consumer: $71.24 million versus $64.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - American Income: $198.97 million versus $201.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Health premium- Direct Response: $17.92 million versus $18.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Health premium- Family Heritage: $110.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.90 million.
  • Revenue-Health premium- American Income: $30.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.77 million.
Shares of Globe Life have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

