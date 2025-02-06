Back to top

Accuray (ARAY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Accuray (ARAY - Free Report) reported $116.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.95 million, representing a surprise of +4.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +300.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Accuray performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Services: $54.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Net revenue- Products: $61.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.
  • Gross Margin- Products: $26.64 million compared to the $18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Margin- Services: $15.26 million versus $18.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Accuray have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

