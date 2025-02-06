Back to top

Kemper (KMPR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Kemper (KMPR - Free Report) reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.78 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38, the EPS surprise was +28.99%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kemper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio: 78% compared to the 73.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Personal Automobile Insurance - Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio: 68.4% compared to the 70.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $103 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $111.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Revenues- Earned premiums: $1.08 billion versus $1.06 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums: $954.80 million versus $919.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Net Investment Income: $49.90 million compared to the $53.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Other Income: $0.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.8%.
  • Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Net investment income: $45.50 million compared to the $46.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Personal Automobile: $753.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $727.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Commercial Automobile: $201.50 million compared to the $191.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Total: $141.10 million versus $138.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Revenues- Life and Health Insurance- Earned premiums: $95.20 million compared to the $92.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
Shares of Kemper have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

