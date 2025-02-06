Back to top

RMR Group (RMR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, RMR Group (RMR - Free Report) reported revenue of $219.48 million, down 16.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -16.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RMR Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total management, termination, incentive and advisory services revenues- Management services: $46.18 million compared to the $48.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total management, termination, incentive and advisory services revenues: $47.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Revenues- Total reimbursable costs- Other reimbursable expenses: $148.56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $190.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.2%.
  • Revenues- Total management, termination, incentive and advisory services revenues- Advisory services: $1.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
Shares of RMR Group have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

