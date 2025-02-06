Back to top

Company News for Feb 6, 2025

  • Amgen Inc. ((AMGN - Free Report) ) shares jumped 6.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $5.31, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.03.
  • Shares of Prudential Financial Inc. ((PRU - Free Report) ) tanked 3.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.96, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28.
  • Shares of Atmos Energy Corp. ((ATO - Free Report) ) advanced 1.9% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.23, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20. 
  • Simon Property Group Inc. ((SPG - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted funds from operation per share of $3.68, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40.

