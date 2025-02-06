Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient (ADNT - Free Report) is one of the world’s largest automotive seating suppliers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.7% downward over the last 60 days.

A. O. Smith (AOS - Free Report) is one of the leading manufacturers of commercial and residential water heating equipment, and water treatment products of the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF (BASFY - Free Report) is the world's leading chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) - free report >>

BASF SE (BASFY) - free report >>

Adient (ADNT) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks industrial-products