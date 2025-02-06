We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PPG Unveils Non-BPA HOBA Coatings for Aluminum Bottles
PPG Industries Inc. (PPG - Free Report) has announced the expansion of the non-bisphenol A (BPA) HOBA internal coatings line with the introduction of PPG Hoba Pro 2848 coating. This solution addresses the growing demand for packaging water, wine and other beverages in aluminum bottles. The solution was showcased during Paris Packaging Week, the world's largest packaging convention for aerosols, cosmetics and the luxury drinks industry. It was recognized with an Aerosol and Dispensing Forum (ADF) Innovation Award.
For five decades, PPG Hoba coatings have provided high-performance, non-BPA solutions for aluminum aerosol cans and tubes used in personal care products such as deodorants, haircare, shaving creams and cleansers. With this launch, PPG delivers its established knowledge to a burgeoning market where aluminum bottles are becoming the preferred sustainable packaging option for water, wine, beer and other beverages.
PPG Hoba coatings are intended for monobloc aerosols, collapsible tubes and aluminum bottles and offer improved interior protection. PPG Hoba Pro 2848 coating is a non-bisphenol, PFAS-NI and non-phenolic internal liner that provides a dependable, resilient and highly adaptable solution for personal care, beverage, pharmaceutical and food applications. The product was also recently honored by the German Packaging Institute in the 2024 German Packaging Awards.
PPG Hoba coatings are manufactured throughout the world and supported by in-country technical service and supply chain teams. In addition to PPG Hoba coatings, the Packaging Coatings division provides a full range of interior and external coatings for other food and beverage products under the PPG NUTRISHIELD and PPG INNOVEL brands.
PPG Industries shares have lost 19.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16.6% over the same period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
PPG expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 to be between $7.75 and $8.05, suggesting a 7% increase at the midpoint, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and a higher tax rate. The outlook is based on current global economic activity and foreign exchange rates, continued lackluster global industrial production and mixed demand throughout the geographies in which PPG operates.
PPG anticipates that annual EPS growth will be concentrated in the second half of 2025, as global industrial demand softened and the U.S. dollar gained in the second half of 2024. Moreover, the company plans to deliver more than $100 million in annualized share gains in its Industrial Coatings segment beginning in the second half of this year.
PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote
PPG’s Rank & Key Picks
PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Hecla Mining (HL - Free Report) and New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 222.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Hecla Mining, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 50%, on average. HL’s shares have rallied 60.9% over the past year.
New Gold, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 37.5%, on average. NGD’s shares have rallied 132% over the past year.