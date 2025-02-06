We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lockheed Martin Secures a Contract to Support Submarines
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT - Free Report) recently clinched a contract involving submarines. The award has been offered by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.
Details of LMT's Deal
Valued at $23.5 million, the contract is expected to be completed by February 2026. Per the terms of the deal, Lockheed Martin can exercise options to provide engineering support for submarine electronic warfare systems on newly constructed and in-service submarines.
The work related to this deal will be executed in Syracuse, NY.
LMT Stock's Growth Prospects
Rising military conflicts, terrorism and border disputes have driven nations to focus more on national security and investments in enhancing their submarine fleet. This surge is fueled by the increasing demand for advanced technologies like stealth capabilities, underwater surveillance, advanced electronic warfare systems and long-range strike systems, as well as the growing complexity of modern naval warfare.
This is likely to have prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% for the global submarine market during the 2025-2030 time period.
This is likely to benefit Lockheed Martin, a major provider of submarine combat systems for the United States and other countries. The company serves as the U.S. Navy's submarine combat system integrator, covering 72 submarines across multiple classes, working on new builds and upgrades. With more than 40 years of experience, Lockheed Martin continues to win contracts for advanced submarine systems. The latest contract win is a prime example.
Opportunities for Other Defense Players
Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding global submarine market have been discussed below:
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII - Free Report) : Through its Newport News Shipbuilding division, HII is involved in producing the Columbia-class and Virginia-class submarines, two key assets of the U.S. Navy. The company provides fleet services to its submarines around the world, offering modernization, repair and installation services.
Huntington has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 7.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII's 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 3.8%.
BAE Systems (BAESY - Free Report) : It plays a vital role in the production of advanced submarines, particularly for the United Kingdom's defense sector. BAE Systems is the primary manufacturer of the Astute-class nuclear submarines, which are integral to the Royal Navy's fleet.
BAE Systems has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY's 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 55.7%.
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC - Free Report) : It is a renowned provider of missile launch systems for naval submarines. The company manufactures Launcher Subsystem hardware to support the Columbia and Dreadnought common missile compartment program.
Northrop has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC's 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 3.3%.
LMT Stock's Price Movement
Shares of Lockheed Martin have gained 7.4% in the past year against the industry's 2.7% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
LMT's Zacks Rank
LMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.