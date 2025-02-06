See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
DFA US Sustainability Core I(DFSIX - Free Report) : 0.16% expense ratio and 0.14% management fee. DFSIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 14.45% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Federated MDT Mid Cap Growth A(FGSAX - Free Report) : 1.14% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. FGSAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 16.16% over the last five years, FGSAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Alpha Y(MLPOX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.3%. Management fee: 1.1%. Five year annual return: 16.45%. MLPOX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.