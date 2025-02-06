Back to top

Insights Into Coca-Cola (KO) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 4.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.69 billion, representing a decrease of 1.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Coca-Cola metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating Revenue- Global Ventures' will reach $801.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating Revenue- North America' should come in at $4.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating Revenue- Latin America' reaching $1.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' stands at $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments- Total' will reach $1.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -18.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Operating Revenue- Corporate- Total' will reach $26.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' at $779.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $816 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' to reach $358.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $356 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $996.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $914 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' of $797.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $832 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' to come in at $166.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $201 million.

