Masco (MAS) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Masco (MAS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.84 billion, declining 2.2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Masco metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Plumbing Products' will likely reach $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products' reaching $618.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products' should arrive at $215.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $198 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products' should come in at $99.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $100 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit, as reported- Plumbing Products' of $212.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $189 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit, as reported- Decorative Architectural Products' stands at $101.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $85 million in the same quarter last year.
Shares of Masco have experienced a change of +7.3% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MAS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>