Unlocking Q4 Potential of Fidelity National (FIS): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, indicating an increase of 43.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.63 billion, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fidelity National metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Banking Solutions' should come in at $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' stands at $51.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.5%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Capital Market Solutions' reaching $807.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions' should arrive at $787.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $747 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions' will likely reach $434.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $402 million.
Shares of Fidelity National have experienced a change of +3.6% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.