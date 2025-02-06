We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Marriott (MAR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Marriott International (MAR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share, indicating a decline of 33.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.4 billion, representing an increase of 5% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Marriott metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Gross fee revenues' will reach $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net fee revenues' of $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue' should come in at $449.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchise fees' should arrive at $766.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR' will likely reach 124. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 121 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate' will reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.2% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Rooms - Franchised' reaching 1,080,782. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 971,460.
Analysts expect 'Rooms - Managed - US & Canada' to come in at 219,142. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 215,246.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Rooms - Managed - Total International' at 368,141. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 360,717 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Rooms - Franchised - US & Canada' to reach 824,915. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 752,630 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Rooms - Franchised - Total International' stands at 255,867. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 218,830.
Analysts predict that the 'Rooms - Owned/Leased - US & Canada' will reach 4,335. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,339 in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marriott here>>>
Marriott shares have witnessed a change of +6.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>