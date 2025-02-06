We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Gilead (GILD) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. Revenues are expected to be $7.06 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 10.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Gilead metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product sales' to come in at $7.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues' will reach $49.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Yescarta- Total' should arrive at $386.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- Biktarvy- Total' stands at $3.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- Tecartus- U. S' at $68.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir- U.S' will reach $202.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Other Product- Other- U.S.' of $30.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- Genvoya- U.S' reaching $380.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.9%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- Total HIV- US' will reach $4.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Vemlidy- U.S' will likely reach $119.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- AmBisome- U.S.' should come in at $7.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +86.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Other HIV- U.S' to reach $60.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +365.8%.
