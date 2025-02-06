We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Wesco International (WCC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. Revenues are expected to be $5.42 billion, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wesco International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions' reaching $2.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions' of $1.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions' at $1.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Canada' will reach $739.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will likely reach $3.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Other International' should come in at $679.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- UBS' to come in at $154.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $166.60 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- CSS' stands at $169.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $173.30 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- EES' should arrive at $184.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wesco International here>>>
Shares of Wesco International have experienced a change of +1.5% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WCC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>