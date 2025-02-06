We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Upstart (UPST) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.05 per share, indicating an increase of 54.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $180.06 million, representing an increase of 28.3% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Upstart metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net' will reach $185.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Platform and referral fees, net' of $148.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.6% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Servicing and other fees, net' should come in at $35.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Transaction Volume' should arrive at $1.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.25 million.
Upstart shares have witnessed a change of +9.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UPST is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.