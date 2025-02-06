We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, Yum (YUM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Yum Brands (YUM - Free Report) reported $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%. EPS of $1.61 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion, representing a surprise of +1.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change: -1% versus -1.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.
- System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change: 5% compared to the 4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division: 8,757 compared to the 8,780 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total restaurants - KFC Division: 31,981 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 32,000.
- Revenues- Franchise and property revenues: $945 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $966.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
- Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $532 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $523.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
- Revenues- Company sales: $885 million compared to the $827.01 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.8% year over year.
- Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $186 million versus $188.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
- Revenues- Pizza Hut Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $114 million compared to the $110.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Taco Bell Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $231 million compared to the $222.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
- Revenues- KFC Division- Company sales: $313 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $280.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +120.4%.
- Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise and property revenues: $466 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $483.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
Shares of Yum have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.