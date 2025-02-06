Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Yum (YUM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Yum Brands (YUM - Free Report) reported $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%. EPS of $1.61 for the same period compares to $1.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion, representing a surprise of +1.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change: -1% versus -1.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change: 5% compared to the 4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division: 8,757 compared to the 8,780 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total restaurants - KFC Division: 31,981 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 32,000.
  • Revenues- Franchise and property revenues: $945 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $966.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $532 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $523.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
  • Revenues- Company sales: $885 million compared to the $827.01 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $186 million versus $188.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
  • Revenues- Pizza Hut Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $114 million compared to the $110.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Taco Bell Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $231 million compared to the $222.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- KFC Division- Company sales: $313 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $280.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +120.4%.
  • Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise and property revenues: $466 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $483.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Yum here>>>

Shares of Yum have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise