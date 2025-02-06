Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gates Industrial (GTES) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Gates Industrial (GTES - Free Report) reported $829.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $818.28 million, representing a surprise of +1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gates Industrial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Fluid Power: $309.40 million compared to the $310.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Power Transmission: $520 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $507.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Fluid Power: $67.90 million compared to the $66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Power Transmission: $112.90 million versus $110.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gates Industrial here>>>

Shares of Gates Industrial have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (GTES) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise