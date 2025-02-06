Back to top

Maximus (MMS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Maximus (MMS - Free Report) reported $1.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $1.61 for the same period compares to $1.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of +7.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Maximus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Federal Services: $780.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $685.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%.
  • Revenue- U.S. Services: $452.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $478.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
  • Revenue- Outside the U.S: $169.77 million versus $141.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
Shares of Maximus have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

