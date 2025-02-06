Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Lear (LEA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lear (LEA - Free Report) reported $5.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $2.94 for the same period compares to $3.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.51 billion, representing a surprise of +3.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net Sales- South America: $213.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $240.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
  • Geographic Net Sales- North America: $2.32 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Europe and Africa: $1.98 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Asia: $1.20 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Net Sales- E-Systems: $1.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Net Sales- Seating: $4.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
  • Adjusted Segment Earnings- E-Systems: $76.70 million versus $78.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Segment Earnings- Seating: $257 million compared to the $253.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Lear have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

