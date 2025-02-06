Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kenvue (KVUE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Kenvue (KVUE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.66 billion, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kenvue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Self Care: $1.57 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Essential Health: $1.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
  • Net Sales- Skin Health and Beauty: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Self Care: $481 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $593.82 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Health: $248 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.11 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Skin Health and Beauty: $105 million versus $190.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kenvue here>>>

Shares of Kenvue have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise