Terex (TEX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Terex (TEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +1.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Terex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aerial Work Platforms (AWP): $573 million versus $547.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.2% change.
  • Net sales- Materials Processing & Mining (MP): $439 million compared to the $450 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Corp and Other / Eliminations: $1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12400%.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- AWP: $18 million compared to the $20.54 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- Corp and Other / Eliminations: -$24 million versus -$9.03 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- MP: $47 million versus $63.21 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Terex have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

