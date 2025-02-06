Back to top

Equifax (EFX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $2.12 for the same period compares to $1.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of -1.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Equifax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenue- Asia Pacific: $84 million compared to the $86.45 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Latin America: $99.90 million compared to the $107.99 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Europe: $99.80 million compared to the $99.85 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Canada: $65.10 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $64.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
  • Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions: $472.50 million compared to the $472.65 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions: $598.10 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $611.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Operating revenue- Total International: $348.80 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $358.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Solutions: $32.90 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $31.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.7%.
  • Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services: $77.50 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $80.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
  • Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services: $504.70 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $515.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
  • Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions: $362.10 million compared to the $361.10 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services: $93.40 million versus $97.08 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.
Shares of Equifax have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

