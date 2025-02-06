We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Equifax (EFX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $2.12 for the same period compares to $1.81 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of -1.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.10.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Equifax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Operating revenue- Asia Pacific: $84 million compared to the $86.45 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Latin America: $99.90 million compared to the $107.99 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Europe: $99.80 million compared to the $99.85 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Canada: $65.10 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $64.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
- Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions: $472.50 million compared to the $472.65 million average estimate based on 14 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions: $598.10 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $611.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
- Operating revenue- Total International: $348.80 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $358.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
- Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Solutions: $32.90 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $31.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.7%.
- Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services: $77.50 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $80.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
- Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services: $504.70 million versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $515.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
- Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions: $362.10 million compared to the $361.10 million average estimate based on 13 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services: $93.40 million versus $97.08 million estimated by 13 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.8% change.
Shares of Equifax have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.