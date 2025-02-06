Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ITT (ITT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, ITT (ITT - Free Report) reported revenue of $929 million, up 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $926.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +2.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ITT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Motion Technologies (MT): $326 million compared to the $353.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$0.60 million versus -$0.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.3% change.
  • Revenue- Connect & Control Technologies (CCT): $241 million compared to the $222.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial Process (IP): $362.60 million versus $353.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate: -$19.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$14.22 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Connect & Control Technologies (CCT): $42.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.53 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Motion Technologies (MT): $62.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.44 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Process (IP): $77.50 million versus $72.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of ITT have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

