Honeywell International (HON) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.09 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.47, compared to $2.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31, the EPS surprise was +6.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Honeywell International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Automation: $1.80 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies: $3.99 billion versus $3.87 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and All Other: $5 million compared to the $11.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Aerospace Technologies: $811 million versus $837.48 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Building Automation: $482 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $473.80 million.
  • Segment Profit- Energy and Sustainability Solutions: $431 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $475.18 million.
  • Segment Profit- Industrial Automation: $503 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $523.65 million.
  • Segment Profit- Corporate and All Other: -$117 million versus -$151.90 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Honeywell International have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

