Image: Bigstock

Valvoline (VVV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Valvoline (VVV - Free Report) reported revenue of $414.3 million, up 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $398.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +3.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Valvoline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales growth: 8% versus 7.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • System-wide stores - Franchised stores: 995 compared to the 1,116 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total System-wide stores: 2,045 compared to the 2,052 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Same-store sales growth - Company-operated: 8.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.2%.
  • Same-store sales growth - Franchised: 7.8% versus 7.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • System-wide stores - Company-operated stores: 895 versus 936 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Stores Opened - Franchised: 19 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17.
  • Stores Opened - Company-operated: 19 versus 22 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Valvoline have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

