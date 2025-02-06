Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Spectrum (SPB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Spectrum Brands (SPB - Free Report) reported revenue of $700.2 million, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $701.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was +12.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Spectrum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Home & Personal Care (HPC): $348.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $348.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Net Sales- Home & Garden (H&G): $92.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.9%.
  • Net Sales- Global Pet Care (GPC): $260 million compared to the $280.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Spectrum here>>>

Shares of Spectrum have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise