Agco (AGCO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Agco (AGCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.89 billion, down 24% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.97, compared to $3.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +9.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Asia/Pacific/Africa: $175.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $191.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.2%.
  • Net Sales- Europe/Middle East: $1.88 billion versus $2.05 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.
  • Net Sales- South America: $282 million compared to the $301.44 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America: $546.80 million versus $623.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.7% change.
Shares of Agco have returned +14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

