Compared to Estimates, Rithm (RITM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Rithm (RITM - Free Report) reported $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 196.1%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +70.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rithm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $490.26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $515.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
  • Revenues- Gain on originated residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net: $201.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $173.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +105.5%.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $55.41 million versus $58.85 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Asset management revenues: $258.87 million compared to the $101.17 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Servicing revenue, net: $1.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $390.39 million.
Shares of Rithm have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

