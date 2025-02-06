Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Labcorp (LH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Labcorp (LH - Free Report) reported $3.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8%. EPS of $3.45 for the same period compares to $3.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.40, the EPS surprise was +1.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Labcorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Biopharma Laboratory Services: $767 million versus $747.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Revenues- Diagnostics Laboratories: $2.59 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Biopharma Laboratory Services: $130.80 million versus $123.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Diagnostics Laboratories: $359.50 million compared to the $382.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Labcorp have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

