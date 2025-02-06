Back to top

Darling (DAR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion, representing a surprise of -2.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +80.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Darling performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Feed Ingredients: $924.16 million compared to the $931.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Fuel Ingredients: $131.85 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $133.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
  • Net Sales- Food Ingredients: $361.69 million versus $372.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.7% change.
Shares of Darling have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

